BRE students participate in new Bert's Crew program

Early this month, Bert Raney Elementary School began a new program, titled Bert’s Crew. The program provides 5th-grade students the opportunity to assist with end-of-the-day clean-up at the elementary school. Principal Hansen says the goals of the program are that students will gain an understanding of personal responsibility by assisting staff members with making Bert Raney a tidier place, that it will provide staff and students an opportunity to get to know each other in a more informal setting, and that students will develop a sense of pride and ownership of Bert Raney Elementary School.

Approximately 25 fifth-grade students are participating in the program. Hansen also notes that school districts around the nation are experiencing an extreme shortage of workers and that Bert Raney Elementary is no exception. The students will spend approximately 15 to 20 minutes per day changing garbage bags and learning how to vacuum classroom carpets, among other activities. “Prior to starting the program, Francis Staab, Maintenance Supervisor, and myself met with students to practice how to take out garbage bags from a garbage can, how to tie the bag, and also how to replace the can with a new bag,” says Principal Hansen. “Once we get the garbage removal process fine-tuned, we will move on to how to vacuum classroom carpets and potentially other tasks such as sweeping and assisting with recyclables, etc.”

The program begins at around 2:30 pm. each day, which is homework time in each of the fifth-grade classrooms. The students meet with Mrs. Hansen, BRE Principal outside of the office and are assigned a specific area of the school to collect garbage bags from. They then enter classrooms quietly, knocking on the door if a door is closed, asking permission to enter if a meeting is in progress and proceed to collect garbage bags and replace garbage bags in the cans. The students are tasked with adding their initials to a checklist before leaving the classroom so that other students participating know that the classroom has been completed.

The program also promotes students being motivated to stay on top of their work in order to participate, as they are allowed to participate only if their homework is complete. Students may join the voluntary program at any time. “Bert’s Crew participants have exceeded my expectations,” says Principal Hansen. “I am so proud of their dedication, positive attitude, and work ethic!”