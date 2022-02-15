Social media page inspires memories of long-ago places

A Facebook page, titled Abandoned Minnesota, has gained a number of followers since it was created in 2020 by Mankato photographer Zak Rivers. Those group members share photographs of abandoned spaces throughout the state that have incited many conversations about memories involving those properties. Recently, one of the group's members shared a photograph taken in the mid-1960s by Owen V J (Jerry) Rude of the Pete’s Point bait shop that no longer exists. The photograph inspired numerous comments of group members' memories of the location, being one of the more popular posts in the group. Among those comments were remarks about memories of fishing at Pete’s Point, the phone poles with sturgeon and catfish skulls attached, dads playing horseshoes while children enjoyed orange sodas and fishing off the dock. One commenter wrote, “There are so many memories in this photo. Everything from the drink signs to the rowboat oar, cabins for rent. I can still hear the noise the screen door would make as it slams behind you.”

One commenter, Bryan Larson responded to Advocate Tribune requests for those memories to be shared in the newspaper. Larsen, who grew up more in the metro area, spent a number of years as a child traveling to Pete’s Point with family, stopping in Clarkfield along the way to see his grandmother throughout the 1980s. Larson recalls many trips to Pete’s Point during every fishing opener, a couple of times throughout each summer and over the MEA weekend in the fall, even ice fishing in the winter. “I spent a fair amount of time in that area growing up. At that time it seemed very bustling. As a kid, you don’t remember everything, but I do remember fishing openers, the cabin, how the camping areas were packed, with people fishing off the docks and boats off the shore. As a kid it seemed like it was busy all the time,” Larson recalls.

Some of his favorite memories involve the camaraderie the environment created among those who gathered in a singular place to share a similar experience. He also recalls experiencing seeing a cane pole fishing technique there for the first time. “I asked my dad why that guy was throwing his fishing pole into the water. Well to hook these big catfish, they’d throw the cane pole out into the water. It would swim around for an hour or two. They’d have lunch or whatever and go back out, grab their pole and now they could pull the fish back up because it was tired. As a kid that was very interesting,” he recalls. It was also a place that held some less than fun discoveries, such as the time Larson caught what was commonly referred to by Pete’s Point fishermen as a “mudpuppy”. “Think of a big salamander with a long tail. I didn’t know what it was and when I went to take it off the hook, it started wrapping its tail around my arm. It was very weird. You see a lot of weird things on the rivers,” he shared.

There was also, as is the norm with any local fishing hole, a spattering of local legends involving a 40 to 50 pound Northern that lurked, stuck between two dams, tearing through commercial fishermen’s nets. “I don’t know if it was true, but there was a rumor the DNR ended up catching it in their net and took pictures of it. People tried to go out and catch it,” says Larson. The dam no longer exists, along with the bait shop. “I think in the 90s was when the dam was taken out and it kind of changed the whole landscape of the area. I remember sometimes in the spring when the water was high the whole parking lot would flood and you could fish right out of the bait shop front door and catch walleyes in the parking lot,” he says.

The bait shop, itself, holds its own memories for Larson. “As a kid, it seemed really big, but then I look at the pictures and it was really actually small. It was always open and welcoming to anyone that came down there. There was always a card game going on or people talking smart about things. There were a lot of fish stories,” he said. While Pete’s Point was somewhat tucked away, not only the locals knew about the location. “There was a fair amount of license plates from other states out there - especially during the fishing opener. And the regulars would be there year after year,” Larson recalls.

Coming across the photograph of the old bait shop in the Abandoned Minnesota group was a fun surprise for Larson, as he says he hadn’t thought a lot about it until he saw the photograph and it brought back memories. “It was a great little place to grow up and fish,” he says.

Editor’s Note: The Advocate Tribune is working on a series of articles involving memories of local buildings that still exist in town. If anyone has any memories they would like to share about any of the buildings throughout the community, please reach out to jstolen-jacobson@cherryroad.com or 320-269-1760.