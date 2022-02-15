YME students partner with Pioneer PBS for new learning opportunities

Through a LYFT grant, Yellow Medicine East students have the opportunity to participate in a new opportunity to partner with Pioneer PBS for a video journalism program. YME teacher Tamara Isfeld applied for the grant, with the intention to focus on journalism opportunities by partnering with PBS, but also to work some with Southern Minnesota State University and other experts in the field to show students what rural journalism opportunities exist. “The goal is to teach them different skills to create so they can look at a possible career down the road, whether that’s with PBS or with someone else,” said Isfeld. The program began in mid-January, and last week, the students were able to tour the Pioneer PBS studio and meet with staff members to learn more about what goes into video production.

The class meets in a two-hour block in the morning, allowing students more time to work on and develop projects. The class is equipped with video equipment such as computers and cameras that are similar to what Pioneer PBS uses. “If some students aren’t comfortable with the equipment and want to use their cell phone, they can, but the goal is to get them to move forward into what they might be using at Pioneer,” says Isfeld. The semester-long class will run through the remainder of the school year, and Isfeld hopes to additionally partner with the Lakeview School District in Cottonwood for a part of the project at some point in the year.

Amanda Anderson, Pioneer PBS’s Multimedia Producer of the public relations segment called Compass is one of the PBS employees involved with the project. Anderson notes that Pioneer PBS has a student reporting lab, thus allowing a model to be in existence already to utilize in the partnership with the YME students. The partnership program usually operates between colleges and universities, and sometimes with high-school-aged students to provide the opportunity to learn about journalism, and then make videos to be used with their local PBS station or even sometimes with the PBS News Hour. Anderson’s role with the YME students will be to help storyboard ideas and video projects that could, once complete, air on the Compass segment. “Those stories could take any number of directions. They’re still learning how to ask questions, to put the video together, and how to edit. The very basics. They’re doing a great job of being introduced,” says Anderson.

Isfeld notes the projects are starting small, working up to a larger production. “They are working on everything from just getting their feet wet with the idea of creating videos and storyboarding, writing out the scripts and doing things like a small anti-vaping video to going into a larger project that’s something they can relate to. That’s where they’ll be working more with Amanda and learning how she would do it if she were producing it,” says Isfeld. She also hopes the program encourages students to gain more in-depth skills rather than introductory-level skills. “It’s a smaller class size - about ten students. I think overall they’re enjoying the class, they’re learning things. When they’re working on their own projects, they have learned that everybody has different skills so it’s very important to work as a team rather than an individual. Everyone has a role whether it’s looking at different camera angles or how you edit something. They talked about that at Pioneer, too, how you all have a different skillset and work together. Individual projects still require a group effort to get that to come through,” Isfeld says. Jessie Hennen has also been working with the students on learning journalistic styles a couple of days a week.

Students have been enjoying the class thus far, and have been learning not only from the instructors but from other students' perspectives. “I have one student who’s good at animating, and so she’s working on her own animation project and the other students can see how she does that,” says Isfeld. Anderson says the collaboration has been inspiring for her as well. “Working with students, it’s always about the fresh energy and new ideas and new ways of approaching topics. Just seeing people take in video arts and video production for the first time and seeing what the possibilities are through their eyes is always really fun to see through a fresh perspective,” Anderson says. Not only is it inspiring and refreshing for Anderson, but she believes collaborations such as this are an important step in introducing rural journalism to a younger generation that could be the future of programming for stations such as Pioneer PBS. “To start at this level is really important. It may not seem like it’s a big deal, but working in this way at a young age and seeing what the possibilities are, and having these young people contributing is kind of creating the next generation of rural video storytellers,” Anderson says. “I’m really looking forward to this.”

One student, Autumn, said in an interview with the Advocate Tribune, “It’s been really fun and it’s a good experience. I learned a lot about camera angles and stuff like that already. I like being able to create things with my friends and people in the class.” Isfeld says she also hopes the students take away the idea that they don’t have to leave their hometowns for jobs such as journalism. “We kept telling students they have to leave, go off, and never return in order to find work. That’s not true anymore. You can do things like this in a career like this right here in Granite Falls. The mindset that you must go to a metro area - we’re trying to change that tide a bit,” she says