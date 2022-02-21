Former NFL player who grew up in local area publishes book

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson, CherryRoad Media

Larry Cole grew up on a farm near Hazel Run, attending church with his family at Yellow Medicine Lutheran in Hanley Falls every Sunday, and attending school in Granite Falls. Cole, who now lives in Texas, published a book in November of 2021 about his life experiences, including playing for the NFL.

When Cole retired from work, it wasn’t long before he returned part-time to the working world, but the pandemic made him decide to retire once and for all. With time on his hands in the spring, he decided to begin working on his first book. “I’m 75 now and taking time to reflect. I really did a lot of things, and a lot of good things happened to me, and I had a lot of good people that I came from and was around,” Cole says. “I have lived in a small town,” he says, referring to the local area. “It's a very special place because the whole town is really the best of America. All of the community support, the attitude of the people. People do hard work and they’re proud of their work, and the kids grow up learning how to work.”

Cole still has relatives in the area, with cousins and second cousins who are involved in the local farming community. “What’s interesting to me is that over time, somebody like myself who grows up here and graduates, and moves on to different places. Over the course of sixty years - that’s a lot of people that come through,” he adds.

In High School, Cole played basketball and Football. “By the last couple of years, I was getting a little bit noticed in football by Sid Hartman and I made the all-area team of the week on WCCO but I really wasn’t heavily recruited by the colleges,” he says. Cole waited, and yet he says the only recruiter who showed much interest in him at the time was the Air Force Academy. Cole flew out to the academy and decided to join. “We got out there and we just said, you know - this is different, but I felt strong. I had worked hard on the farm and different farmers I worked for after we left the farm. We’d pick rock and shovel corn into the auger and all those kinds of things before football practice. So I felt I could take the physical challenge of going to the Academy,” he said. So in June of 1964 at the age of 17 and a half, Cole left for the Air Force Academy and an entirely new lifestyle.

When he left the academy after two years, he was finally recruited by other teams. ”I had a recruiting trip to Utah and the University of Houston and I had heard from the University of Hawaii. Since the University of Houston was in the top ten, I wanted to play for a top ten team before I was done playing football. I didn’t really think seriously about playing pro football at the time,” he says. Cole entered into an agreement to play with the University of Houston on a two-year scholarship. However, finding it hard to go from being a starter with the Air Force Academy to not even being in the line-up to play as a freshman with the University of Houston, he found an opportunity to join the University of Hawaii where he could be a starter right away. “So I got in there and played right away, and by the end of the season, we had a petty good team. But I wasn’t highly recruited. There were inquiries from charter groups and the rams, but the only one that really called me was the Dallas Cowboys,” he recalls. Cole ended up being drafted to the Cowboys team, the first in Hawaii University’s history. “That’s how I got to Dallas. In my first year, the guy in front of me, who had been starting for a couple of years got hurt and I got to play the whole season,” he said. “It was a storybook season where a lot of good things happened to me. They did a Larry Cole Day in Granite Falls on a cold day in January of 1969 while I was at the University of Minnesota finishing college.”

Cole spent the next 13 years playing for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He finished college at the University of Minnesota during the offseason. “And then I found my bride. Got married, moved back to Dallas, and started a new life,” he says.

The most exciting times in those years included a Super Bowl win. “Being in the first Super Bowl when we had a last-second loss to the Colts, that was devastating but the next year we blew out the Dolphins,” he recalls. “Playing with guys like Bob Lilly. He was a great teammate, a mentor. Through the years we had a lot of good drafts and talented players like Harvey martin and Jones and Randy White.”

In one of the off-seasons, Cole decided to start his own business, and he and his wife started a family. “I have shared in the book how I started the business and raised a family. The book is about the man inside the story and it’s meant to share more with the audience. I get a lot of feedback that you can read all the stats and everything, but what the player was feeling and what was happening each year tells a different story,” he says.

He says it took nearly three months to write the book. “I would do about three hundred words a day, kind of first thing in the morning when my mind was fresh,” he said. He relied on not only memory but newspaper clippings his mother had saved from throughout his schooling and career to help reference important dates and such. “Most of it was my own recollection of the events that were happening. What I was working to tie myself into at the time, what I was doing, what I was feeling, and who was around me,” he says.

This summer, Cole plans to travel to Minnesota for two book signing events on Saturday, July 16th. He will be at the Hanley Falls Machinery Museum from 10 a.m. to - 12 noon that day, then at the Kilowatt Community Center, Kilowatt Room from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. He plans to have copies of his book, titled “Living the Dream on America’s Team” on hand for purchase that day, as well as copies of action photos. “I’m happy to do it and looking forward to it,” he says. The book is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and iTunes.