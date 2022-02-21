Valhalla Apartments in Clarkfield celebrates 50th anniversary

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson, CherryRoad Media

Fifty years ago, the Valhalla Apartments opened in Clarkfield, after a lot of effort from a board that was formed in order to secure the building for Clarkfield’s future. Richard Petersen, of Clarkfield, is one of the original Board members. “I got appointed to the board after one of the original board members left town and I was selected to be on the board for quite a long time during the construction phase of the facility,” Petersen recalls.

Vi Driscoll was the Chairperson of the board. She was the wife of the Mayor at the time. “She was very emphatic that we get a non-wood structure, that we get a brick structure, which we have now,” Petersen recalls.

The selection process for the location was determined that it should be near the bank, near the post office, and near downtown ensuring that the residents of the building could conduct their business within walking distance. There were three options for locations that would qualify for the facility to be constructed. One location was on south Highway 59, another option was on the West side of Clarkfield Lutheran. The option that was ultimately selected was in the park where the facility now is. Petersen says. “There was what they called in the good old days a bandshell to give concerts in and the park was not being used all that much and it met the criteria of distance from downtown. Some were thinking well you can’t take that, that’s always been a Clarkfield park and we can’t get along without it. Well, we’ve proven different. It has been successful where it’s at and the park adjusted accordingly.”

The chosen location also provided the opportunity for residents to enjoy watching the children play at the park. “This worked out very well,” Petersen says. This last summer, there was a 50th-anniversary event held in the park with the apartment building being open for tours as well.

The apartment building is income-based. “There was a reaction to the income requirements or having a facility that income was going to be a part of determining whether you could live there or not,” Petersen recalls. The facility was constructed to have smaller units on the north side, and larger units on the south side.

“In my years in Clarkfield which has been since 1955, I was in the education business. It was an opportunity that as a person in town and in the public school business and being appointed to that board - it was one of the most interesting, important and left me with one of the best feelings of being able to help our community opportunities that I could have had,” Petersen says.

He notes that any time he has inquired about the occupancy, the apartments have remained at full capacity with a waiting list. “So that is successful,” he adds.