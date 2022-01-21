YME boys suffer 62-70 fall to Dawson-Boyd

From Staff Reports

The YME Boys basketball team hosted Dawson-Boyd Thursday evening for a 62-70 Camden Conference loss. Leaders in that game included Bryce Sneller who scored 24 points with eight rebounds, while Nikson Knapper added another 12 points to the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (2-10) 29 33 — 62

Dawson-Boyd (9-4) 31 39 — 70

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 12, Cody Dahlager 8, Isaac Jimenez 6, Archie LaRose 5, Landon Anderson 5, Bryce Sneller 24, Owen Torvik 2.

Three-pointers: Knapper 4

Rebound leadesr: Sneller 8

Assist leaders: Jimenez 5

Steal leaders: Dahlager 2, Jimenez 2, Sneller 2

Block leaders: Torvik 1, LaRose 1