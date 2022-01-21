YME Girls basketball team defeats Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46-19

From Staff Reports

Last Tuesday evening, the YME girls basketball team took on Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a Camden Conference home game for a 46-19 victory. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson, who scored 28 points with a double-double, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. Ruby Bones added another 14 points with seven rebounds, six assists for the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (8-6) 46 31 — 77

KMS (4-10) 19 20 — 39

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 14, Stella Schuler 13, Aria Peters 9, Hope Stark 2, Hannah Stark 11, Shelby Mortenson 28.

Three-pointers: Bones 1, Schuler 2, Peters 3, Hannah Stark 3

Rebound leaders: Mortenson 11, Bones 7.

Assist leaders: Bones 6.

Steal leaders: Schuler 8.

Block leaders: Mortenson 2.