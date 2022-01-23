Silhouettes take first place spots at home competition

From Staff Reports

Yellow Medicine East hosted the "Happiness is Dancing" dance competition Saturday with competing schools from over 20 districts in attendance, despite the snowy weather.

The Silhouettes dance team took home a number of titles from the day including 1st Place titles for JV B Jazz, JV A Jazz, JV High Kick, and Varsity Kick. Varsity Jazz took home a 2nd place title, ensuring all of the Silhouettes teams took top scores in their home event.

The Silhouettes Varsity High Kick team took first place in the competition Saturday.
The Varsity High Kick team in their performance "Welcome to the Jungle".
The Silhouettes Varsity Jazz team at Saturday's home competition.
The Varsity Jazz team took home 2nd place at their home competition.
