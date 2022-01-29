Quad County Wrestling places in HighWater Ethanol Invite, Wabasso Invite
On Friday, the Quad County Wrestling team took part in the HighWater Ethanol Invite in Lamberton. The team, made up of wrestlers from MACCRAY, Renville County West and Yellow Medicine East took seventh place with a score of 96.5.
Quad County scoring from that meet follows:
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Griffin Howard, 1-2
113: Blaine Carroll, 0-2
120: Tarrick Rupp, 2-2, fifth
126: James Hardin, 1-3, sixth
132: Gage Corner, 0-2
138: Bryan Rhode, 0-2
145: Javier Jackson, 2-1, second
160: Nolan Hildahl, 2-2, fourth
170: Hunter Ridler, 2-2, fifth
182: Jasen Jansen, 2-1, seocnd
195: Jacob Savig, 3-1, third
220: Easton Jaenisch, 0-2
Over the weekend the team traveled to the Wabasso Invite, where they placed 5th place out of 12 teams. Individual wrestlers placed as follows:
106: Griffin Howard - 6th
145: Javier Jackson - 1st
160: Nolan Hildahl - 5th
170: Hunter Ridler - 4th
182: Jasen Jansen - 5th
195: Jacob Savig - 3rd
220: Easton Jaenisch - 6th