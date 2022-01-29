Quad County Wrestling places in HighWater Ethanol Invite, Wabasso Invite

From Staff Reports
The Quad County wrestling team took to the mats in two invitationals last week.

On Friday, the Quad County Wrestling team took part in the HighWater Ethanol Invite in Lamberton. The team, made up of wrestlers from MACCRAY, Renville County West and Yellow Medicine East took seventh place with a score of 96.5.

Quad County scoring from that meet follows:

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Griffin Howard, 1-2 

113: Blaine Carroll, 0-2 

120: Tarrick Rupp, 2-2, fifth 

126: James Hardin, 1-3, sixth 

132: Gage Corner, 0-2 

138: Bryan Rhode, 0-2 

145: Javier Jackson, 2-1, second 

160: Nolan Hildahl, 2-2, fourth 

170: Hunter Ridler, 2-2, fifth 

182: Jasen Jansen, 2-1, seocnd 

195: Jacob Savig, 3-1, third 

220: Easton Jaenisch, 0-2

Over the weekend the team traveled to the Wabasso Invite, where they placed 5th place out of 12 teams. Individual wrestlers placed as follows:

106: Griffin Howard - 6th 

145: Javier Jackson - 1st 

160: Nolan Hildahl - 5th 

170: Hunter Ridler - 4th

182: Jasen Jansen - 5th

195: Jacob Savig - 3rd 

220: Easton Jaenisch - 6th 