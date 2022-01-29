YME boys take on KMS, LQPV last week

From Staff Reports

Last Tuesday, the Yellow Medicine East boys basketball team took on Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for a 47-77 loss. Leaders in that game included Bryce Sneller who scored 14 points toward the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (2-11) 22 25 — 47

KMS (8-7) 39 38 — 77

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 3, Cody Dahlager 2, Isaac Jimenez 5, Archie LaRose 11, Ean Clarke 2, Landon Anderson 4, Bryce Sneller 14, Owen Torvik 6.

Three-pointers: Knapper 1, Jimenez 1.

On Friday, the YME boys basketball team took on Lac qui Parle Valley for a 59-85 loss at home. Leaders in the game included Nikson Knapper, who scored 14 points with two rebounds, and two steals. Bryce Sneller added another 12 points toward the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (2-12) 40 45 — 85

LQPV (9-7) 27 32 — 59

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 14, Cody Dahlager 9, Isaac Jimenez 2, Austin Canatsey 2, Archie LaRose 4, Landon Anderson 5, Preston Berends 5, Bryce Sneller 12, Owen Torvick 6. Three-pointers: Knapper 4, Dahlager 1, Anderson 1, Berends 1.

Rebound leaders: Knapper 2, Anderson 2.

Assist leaders: Dahlager 4.

Steal leaders: Knapper 2, Dahlager 2, LaRose 2.

Block leaders: Knapper 1, Torvick 1.