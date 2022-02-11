YME girls basketball team takes one-point loss to Canby

From Staff Reports

The YME girls basketball team played a fast-paced, close game against the Canby Lancers at home Thursday evening, taking a loss of 45-46. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson who scored 30 points with 12 rebounds. Stella Schuler added another 8 points with one three-pointer and six steals to add to the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (10-10) 24 21 — 45

Canby (12-10) 36 10 — 46

Individual Scoring: Yansi Flores 2, Stella Schuler 8, Aria Peters 4, Hannah Stark 1, Shelby Mortenson 30.

Three-pointers: Schuler 1.

Rebound leaders: Mortenson 12.

Assist leadesr: Flores 4.

Steal leaderss: Schuler 6, Flores 5.

Block leaders: Flores 1.