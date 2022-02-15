Quad County Cobras host meet at YME

From Staff Reports

At last weeks Pipestone Triangular, the Quad County Cobras, made up of wrestlers from MACCRAY, Renville County West, and Yellow Medicine East) scored wins with Jasen Jansen (182 pounds), an Jacob Savig (195 pounds). Complete scoring from that Triangular follows:

Quad County 15 vs Minneota 59

106: Quinton Anderson, M, won by forfeit

113: Adam Devlaeminck, M, tech fall over Gage Wilke, 16-1

120: Tarrick Rupp, QC, won by forfeit

126: Troy Van Keulen, M, won by forfeit

132: Kade Lozinski, M, pinned Gage Corner, 2:34

138: Brock Fier, M, won by forfeit

145: Zach Fier, M, dec. Javier Jackson, 6-1

152: Eli Gruenes, M, won by forfeit

160: Alex Depestel, M, dec. Nolan Hildahl, 6-0

170: Jonah Gruenes, M, pinned Hunter Ridler, 1:22

182: Jasen Jansen, QC, dec. Branden Johnson, 8-3

195: Jacob Savig, QC, pinned Kyler Lozinski, 2:46

220: Hudson Scholten, M, won by forfeit

285: Jackson Esping, M, won by forfeit

The team moved on to compete against host Pipestone, with Nolan Hildahl (160 pounds), Javier Jackson (145 pounds), and Hunter Ridler (170 pounds) taking victories. Complete scoring from that match follows:

Quad County 33 vs Pipestone 43

106: Haden Mulvihill, P, won by forfeit

113: Brayden Burmeister, P, won by forfeit

120: JJ Martens, P, maj dec Tarrick Rupp, 8-0

126: Hudson Burnett, P, won by forfeit

132: Davis Budden, P, pinned Gage Corner, 1:45

138: Nate Bobendrier, P, won by forfeit

145: Javier Jackson, QC, pinned Gavin Olson, 0:36

152: Carlos Saenlouangraj, P, won by forfeit

160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, pinned Bode Bruns, 0:57

170: Hunter Ridler, QC, pinned Xavier Banjoko, 1:52

182: Jackson Melcher, P, dec Jasen Jansen, 7-4

195: Jacob Savig, QC, dec Aiden Voss, 7-5

220: Easton Jaenisch, QC, won by forfeit

285: Evan Friese, QC, won by forfeit

On Friday, the Quad County Cobras hosted a meet at YME. Coach Lucas Damm said, "Friday was a great day where we saw a lot of progress. Javier Jackson achieved his 60th win as awarded by the guillotine. We had a great dual with Fulda/MCC losing 42 to 35. We saw a better score against ACGC this time around but when we have forfeits it is hard to beat a ranked team in state. Canby is a solid team and was not our best effort of the night but some kids still wrestled really well. Overall we showed a lot of progress and we ended on a good note. We have not had a full team all year losing kids to covid quarantine, injuries, family tragedies, and much more. This team has dealt with a lot of adversity and I could not be more proud of them and how they have handled these situations." Stats from that meet follow:

Quad 35 Fulda 42

Quad 19 ACGC 45

Quad 15 Canby 58

On Sunday, the Quad County Cobras youth wrestling team, headed up by coach Miles Kattevold and assistant Nick Cole held a match in Montevideo. Coach Damm says, "They have done a great job running our youth program and things are turning the corner with lots of success to follow for our youth. Numbers are up and participants are going to more tournaments this year than previous years. I have worked closely with them and am very happy with how they are running things. The k-6 team took 1st place beating Canby and United and in a Triangular format. All the kids wrestled very well and we are very proud of them. Nick wears 2 hats. He coaches youth and Varsity and plays a huge role in both. This program is lucky to have such a dedicated coach. Other thanks should be given to all parents k-12. Other coaches are Blaine Webber, Justin Tongen, Adam Evenson and Cody Berghuis."