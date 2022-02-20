Quad County Cobras travel to Hutchinson sections

From Staff Reports

On February 18th, the Quad County Cobras took on New London-Spicer in the Section 3AA-North playoffs at Hutchinson. Complete scoring from that event follows:

Quad County 15 vs NLS 55

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Dane Hildahl, :55

113: Holton Hanson, NLS, pinned Griffin Howard, 3:21

120: Tarrick Rupp, QC, dec Cale Nelson, 10-4

126: Blaine Carroll, QC, won by forfeit

132: Luke Ruter, NLS, pinned James Hardin, :20

138: Everett Halvorson, NLS, pinned Gage Corner, 1:59

145: Javier Jackson, QC, dec Adam Sandau, 3-2

152: Brody Lien, NLS, won by forfeit

160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, dec Reid Holmquist, 6-5

170: Grant Hubbard, NLS, won by forfeit

182: Brody Duke, NLS, major dec Hunter Ridler, 9-1

195: Sam Gabrielson, NLS, dec. Jacob Savig, 9-5

220: Payton Meis, NLS, pinned Easton Jaenisch, :40

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Austin Sweep, 4:28