YME Boys Basketball team takes on Lakeview, Canby

From Staff Reports

On February 15th, the YME Sting traveled to Lakeview, taking a 62-68 loss to Lakeview in a close game. Leaders in that game included Bryce Sneller who scored 25 points, with 112 rebounds, while Archie LaRose added another 16 points to the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (3-16) 33 29 — 62

Lakeview (19-4) 33 35 — 68

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 10, Cody Dahlager 5, Archie LaRose 16, Preston Berends 2, Bryce Sneller 25, Owen Torvik 4.

Three-pointers: Knapper 2, LaRose 1.

Rebound leaders: Sneller 12.

Assist leadesr: Dahlager 6.

Steal leaders: Dahlager 3.

On Thursday, the team traveled to Canby to take on the Lancers for an 83-90 loss. Leaders in that game included Archie LaRose who scored 21 points, with three 3-pointers. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (3-17) 41 42 — 83

Canby (5-18) 41 49 — 90

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 19, Cody Dahlager 4, Isaac Jimenez 11, Archie LaRose 21, Israel Eakes 1, Bryce Sneller 14, Owen Torvik 15.

Three-pointers: Knapper 5, LaRose 3.

Rebound leaders: Torvick 8.

Assist leaders: Dahlager 4.

Steal leaders: Jimenez 3.

YME played Montevideo Tuesday evening at home. Scoring from that event was not available at print time.