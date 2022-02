YME girls basketball team defeats Paynesville

From Staff Reports

Last Thursday, the YME girls basketball team took on Paynesville for a 56-53 victory. Leaders in that game included Stella Schuler who scored a game-high 17 points. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (12-10) 23 33 — 56

Paynesville (5-19) 31 22 —53

Individual Scoring: Anayansi Flores 3, Stella Schuler 17, Aria Peters 6, Hannah Stark 15, Shelby Mortenson 15.

Three-pointers: Flores 1, Schuler 5, Peters 2, Stark 2.

Rebound leaders: Flores 7.

Assist leaders: Flores 2.

Steal leaders: Flores 4, Peters 4.

YME played Montevideo Tuesday evening in Granite Falls. Scoring from that game was not available at print time.